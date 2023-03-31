My first comment is on item number 23-51. I was surprised to see something like this on the consent agenda. An exemption like this would need to be done through ordinance and would require two readings. This should be going through the planning commission first and coming to this board as a recommendation. It seems like whomever created this agenda item did not realize what was involved with creating an exemption for setbacks. This needs to be removed from the consent agenda and likely removed as a whole until the planning commission can address this. Outside of the fact that this seems to be circumventing the process in which this is normally handled, my personal belief is that this should not even be considered.

Regarding the appointment of a school board member, during my time as Alderman, I have worked with two of the applicants. Amy Johnson was on the school board while I served as their liaison. She spearheaded their policy work group and was incredibly detailed in her work. She ensured the school board policies were up-to-date, and I know she had hoped to continue this work. Sernobia McGee is a phenomenal member of this community who truly has a heart for our citizens and their children. Either of these two women would serve our community well.

