My first comment is on item number 23-51. I was surprised to see something like this on the consent agenda. An exemption like this would need to be done through ordinance and would require two readings. This should be going through the planning commission first and coming to this board as a recommendation. It seems like whomever created this agenda item did not realize what was involved with creating an exemption for setbacks. This needs to be removed from the consent agenda and likely removed as a whole until the planning commission can address this. Outside of the fact that this seems to be circumventing the process in which this is normally handled, my personal belief is that this should not even be considered.
Regarding the appointment of a school board member, during my time as Alderman, I have worked with two of the applicants. Amy Johnson was on the school board while I served as their liaison. She spearheaded their policy work group and was incredibly detailed in her work. She ensured the school board policies were up-to-date, and I know she had hoped to continue this work. Sernobia McGee is a phenomenal member of this community who truly has a heart for our citizens and their children. Either of these two women would serve our community well.
Regarding the last item on the agenda, my understanding is that Mr. Kraft submitted his application after the deadline and that he was approached by staff to apply after the deadline. I believe this may violate our city’s hiring practices and policies guiding it. If the application had been reopened to everyone and if Mr. Kraft applied and was determined to be the best, then I would support the interim city administrator’s decision (though I would recommend that he work closely with Mr. Kraft to coach him on maintaining an appropriate public presence). But because this did not happen, the process must be called into question.
Finally, I remind this board of a situation I experienced as a new board member. I had been approached by a citizen to inquire about funding for a non-profit. I added the item to the agenda at the meeting. The item was tabled, rightly so, and discussed at length at the next meeting. I was wrong to have not realized how incredibly disrespectful it was to my colleagues, to the staff and to the citizens of Tullahoma to place something on the agenda without proper notice. I learned the hard way, but I like to think I’m good at failure… and I fail often. As adults, we learn to say sorry and move forward.
About six months later, a new colleague tried to add an item to the agenda regarding a special event permit for a local business. Knowing my experience, I motioned to table it as well and await staff recommendation. My colleague didn’t take this as well as I did though and went on the defense. What they didn’t understand was that I was trying to help them while also ensuring a truly transparent process for our citizens.
But what’s even more astounding is that this practice has continued. This person and other members of this board do not seem to understand how incredibly disrespectful it is to everyone involved to not allow for input from citizens and staff before the item is placed on the agenda.
- Staff are taken off guard. They aren’t able to research and prepare. It is unfair to expect them to be able to do this on the fly in a meeting.
- It isn’t fair to the citizens who feel like the board is trying to pass items without citizen input and that the board is being deceptive and not transparent by doing this over and over again. As a citizen, I feel like this.
- And finally it isn’t fair to you. It doesn’t allow you time to research, prepare or ask questions… assuming you all are truly abiding by the TN Open Meetings Act and not discussing ahead of time.
Thank you for the opportunity to share with you all. And THANK YOU to Alderman Mann and Alderman Berry for responding to my last email.