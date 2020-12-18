You must be the one joking, Mr. Ray Artman. Trump gave me four years of hell. Can’t go or do anything. How can a Christian say dirty words and say things like drink Clorox and grab a woman by her (blank) and she will do anything you want her to do? All I can say, if she does, she is not a woman. Something else, but not a woman.
He also used the F-word and look what he said about veterans, suckers and losers. I have waited four years to see Trump make American great again. He has made it worse. Right now this country is in the worst shape that I have seen it in my 84 years. Oh yes, I was one of the fools that voted for him the first time. But, I guess anyone can make a mistake and boy, did I make a BIG one.
Ludine Adcock
Shelbyville