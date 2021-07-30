I believe liberals think our admiration and respect for former President Donald Trump was in the man himself. In reality, it was the policies and actions he achieved while in office that we conservatives love. His America first agenda, pro-life policies, tax reductions, secure border, and much more. Although he lived a playboy’s life before being elected president, he was all business in deeds and actions as president, something that cannot be said about many other
Democrat and Republican presidents and old establishments in both Houses. Odd that the state-run media has never apologized when they were wrong about many items concerning President Trump. The Russia hoax and Ukraine, he was right about China and the Wuhan Lab, and right about Iran. Remember how there was NO WAY a vaccine for COVID virus could be found within a year. Where is their apology for that? I wonder if the increase from the delta variant could be coming from the thousands of illegal immigrants Dems have allowed crossing the border. Isn’t it a miracle that the regular old fashion flu went away completely when the Chinese sprang COVID on the world?
I still say on January 6, the people that went to the Capitol Building directly after President Trump concluded his speech, went with the intent to peacefully protest. The disturbance that ensued was caused by a bunch of radicals which included extremists of all kinds, and it has been proven some were planted by the left, such as ANTIFA. It is unfair to blame what happened on President Trump when he specifically asked those attending the rally to protest peacefully.
Although Democrats want to blame others for the current wave of inflation, it is primarily their fault. The major problem with supply and demand is caused by lack of jobs being filled when the economy opened up because of Democrat’s policy of paying people more to stay at home rather than work. Several “blue” states will continue this practice until at least September 2021. In addition, they pumped trillions into the economy fueling inflation when it was not needed. They want to pump trillions more under the guise of infrastructure. We do need funding for roads, bridges, power supplies, etc., but sadly, President Biden is pushing for a majority of items that have nothing to do with infrastructure while we go deeper and deeper into debt. So sad. I say this to the fault of both Democrats and Republicans.
By-the-way, just so you liberals know, I rarely watch FOX News anymore. They have too many Trump haters also. I do watch FOX Business, Newsmax TV, and listen to WTN99.7FM radio out of Nashville, and American Family Radio 91.9FM, and AFR’s One News Now. Check them out for depth, balance, and truth. Hey, believe it or not, I even watch CNN when I go to the gym. However, about all I hear is continued Trump bashing, defending flip-flopping Dr. Fauci and other misinformation about the COVID virus, support of radicals like “The Squad”, and pushing Critical Race Theory. Sorry, that’s not my cup of tea! I wonder why they never cover anything about the Hunter Biden scandal ... hmmm.
Ray Artman
Tullahoma