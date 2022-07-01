In the June 15 issue of the Times, Lamar Wilkie offered views on weapons of war. I would like to address some of that person’s statements.
Wilkie states that to curb the epidemic of gun violence, Americans need to restrict female reproductive rights. This view is illogical. Regardless of your view on women’s health, curtailing female reproductive choice will do nothing to prevent gun violence.
Wilkie states that because AR-15s are not used by the military, they are not military-grade and not that powerful. This is absurd. The AR-15 and the AK-47 are analogous and equivalent to the M-16, which the military does use. All three assault rifles are designed to kill people quickly and in large numbers. Also, the AR-15 was originally developed at the request of the United States military.
Wilkie states that if we take assault rifles like AR-15s and AK-47s off our streets, our Second Amendment rights will be infringed. This is ridiculous. People will still be able to possess firearms. There are 393 million guns in this country. That is more guns than Americans, and that is more guns per person than any country in the world.
Wilkie says we should not take weapons of war like AR-15s off our streets because “good guys with a gun” won’t be able to stop the bad guys. This is insane. Every time a mass shooting happens, it is more evidence that “the good guy with a gun” theory does not hold water. There was a good guy (a security guard) with a gun in Buffalo; he was shot dead with an AR-15. There were many good guys (courageous and heroic law enforcement officials) with guns in Uvalde, but the gunman’s AR-15 was so powerful that it inflicted much carnage and death.
If Wilkie met with the mothers of the children who were shot dead in Uvalde, I do not think Wilkie’s arguments would be persuasive. Imagine it. “Gee, I’m really sorry the AR-15’s exit wounds so destroyed your child’s body that the corpse was unrecognizable and DNA had to be collected to verify that it was indeed your child, but to keep this from happening to other children in the future—we need to do something about women’s reproductive health. And by the way, an AR-15 is not military-grade. Just saying.”
Let’s get these weapons of war off our streets. In the decade that assault weapons were banned (1994-2004), mass shootings were down compared to the decade before and the decade after. We can make that kind of change again and save children’s lives.
Luke Cameron
Manchester