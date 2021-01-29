From my experience, and from what I’ve heard other folks say over the years, Tennessee typically lags behind other more progressive parts of the country by about 10 years primarily because of political beliefs. Whether this is right or wrong is not the point, but when it comes to certain crises coming our way as a planet, we can no longer be lagging in our due diligence.
Forget COVID: we’ve made our bed, hundreds of thousands have died, and now we have to figure out how to get out from under this failure – and we will. But, now that we can again believe in science, we can begin to address the subject of global climate change, which will make COVID’s world-wide impact look miniscule in comparison. 95% of scientists says climate change has a due date the earth cannot go beyond without suffering permanent climatic damage. That means that we, as a city, like everyone else on planet earth, have to do our part to address the coming calamity, doing what we can to minimize, reduce, or eliminate things that exacerbate what’s coming our way. And, in this area, we cannot afford to lag 10 years behind on action: the time frame I’m talking about is only 29 years from now, and lagging behind 10 years means that we would have to do what we have to do in only 2/3 the time left available.
This is a very complex subject. And what Tullahoma needs to do for its part will be varied. Without a baseline, though, we won’t know where to start. The baseline - an inventory of Tullahoma’s carbon footprint – is where we should start. I specifically am talking about the city, but county government and the private sector will also have to do this. A well implemented comprehensive carbon footprint assessment will give Tullahoma the knowledge it needs with the goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions, and then actually go negative. The city can hire engineering firms that specialize in this type of service, or the city can hire sustainability students from environmental science disciplines at local universities to conduct this study. Let’s find out what Tullahoma can do to do its part in this planet-wide effort. This would put us back on par with all others in this arena nation-wide. Like so many understandings we lost over the last few years, and are now re-awakening to, we can only survive together when we all work together for the benefit of all.
Bob Bates
Tullahoma