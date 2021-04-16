After four years of light, opportunity and prosperity - despite the uncertainty and utter chaos created by Democrats’ refusal to accept the results of the 2016 Presidential election - we are now glimpsing the dark clouds of Cancel Culture and One Party rule sweeping across the nation. We see the differences between an “abrasive” President with proven business and leadership skills who focused on Americans while taking ZERO salary, and a “likeable” 48 year career politician who can barely finish a sentence and became wealthy while doing virtually nothing for American taxpayers.
In his first 100 days in office, President Trump signed 24 Executive Orders easing restrictions on businesses and designed to help American workers. Biden, during his first 70 days signed 38 EOs, many focusing on foreign interests. Few appear to improve the lives of most Americans and most will cost taxpayers billions.
President Biden’s first stated priority was controlling the pandemic. His first action was to create chaos at the border. Democrats attacked Trump for “kids in cages” (built by Obama/Biden), but downplay Biden’s “kids in containment facilities’. Biden wants Americans to wear face masks and get “COVID passports”, while releasing untested, unmasked immigrants into our population.
Experts predicted 2 million American COVID deaths and 2-5 years for vaccine development. Trump restricted travel from China, likely saving hundreds of thousands of lives, while Democrats were sending COVID patients to nursing homes. While Biden was hidin’, Trump’s Operation Warp Speed funded hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines under development. Without this effort, no American today would be vaccinated.
Biden promoted the “$1.9 trillion COVID relief bill”, of which only $0.3 trillion goes to individual citizens. This “relief” scam will cost taxpayers an average of $13,000 each, in return for a $1400 check. Do the math.
Biden came into office calling for unity - then attacked 80 million Trump supporters. After 4 yrs of rabidly contesting President Trump’s election, Big Brother now says questioning the integrity of a presidential election makes you an enemy of the state. No more red or blue states, only One Party rule. “Fresh air”?
Pat Murphy
Tullahoma