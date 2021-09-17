I’m so relieved. After waiting patiently for 40 years for proof of global warming so I could stop being skeptical, I have it. According to the Internet and the news media, 97% of climate scientists, usually shortened to just “scientists” to make the stat seem more impressive, believe that global warming is happening and is man-caused (sorry, person-caused). These are experts so we should all just shut up, turn in our car keys, and shut off our air conditioners. We’ll be issued our monthly candles to light our cot in the large communal living centers we will soon occupy to reduce energy use. Unless we drive an electric car, because those produce no carbon dioxide, say the experts.
But wait, this is great news. While we of faith never had any doubt, now even agnostics and atheists can confidently believe in God. If the experts on global warming say the issue of climate change is settled and that is scientist proof, then God’s existence is proven scientifically. The experts on God, the theologians, believe 100%.
All sorts of other fantastic mysteries are also solved. There are ghosts. After all, paranormal investigators are experts on the supernatural and I’ll bet at least 97% of them will say ghosts exist. Not only that, but we can communicate with the dead. I think 99% of mediums, the experts on séances, will tell you they do it every night. Be careful outdoors, however. There must be big foots roaming the woods. Big foot hunter, 98% agree they’re out there. Same for the Lock Ness Monster and the yeti. Be careful near Adams, TN as the Bell Witch is still on the prowl.
Maybe if people decide to devote their whole lives to studying something, they are likely to both become the experts on that thing and believers in it. Who would waste his whole life to study something in which he doesn’t believe? Science requires reproducible data and proof, not opinion polls.
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma