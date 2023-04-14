The unthinkable occurred on the floor of our State Capitol. Two duly elected Democratic State Representatives were expelled from their elected positions by the Republican House majority. Their expulsions set a dangerous new precedent for political retribution. The day that a majority can simply expel a member of the opposing party without legitimate cause threatens the fabric of democracy in our state and creates a reckless roadmap for GOP controlled state legislatures across the nation. This is a complete breakdown of our political system.

The Coffee County Democratic Party condemns these anti-democratic votes, and we will continue to fight this radical, unprecedented decision until Justin Jones and Justin Pearson return to their rightful seats in the State House of Representatives–where the people sent them to serve.