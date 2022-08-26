Like mushrooms, signs have sprung up in lawns all over town to “Save Tullahoma.” I have no desire to see Tullahoma to turn into a Franklin and see property taxes soar, but if we aren't careful, we might turn into a Wartrace.

Tullahoma is extremely unique in that it is near the world's largest aerospace test center. Because most of the scientists, engineers, and craftsmen hired in the 1970's and 1980's chose to live in Tullahoma, there are more Ph.Ds. per household than probably any other town except maybe Oak Ridge or Los Alamos. There is currently a huge hiring glut as many employees from the 1980's are retiring. There are probably more people being hired just this year than there were in the entire decade from 2000-2010.