Like mushrooms, signs have sprung up in lawns all over town to “Save Tullahoma.” I have no desire to see Tullahoma to turn into a Franklin and see property taxes soar, but if we aren't careful, we might turn into a Wartrace.
Tullahoma is extremely unique in that it is near the world's largest aerospace test center. Because most of the scientists, engineers, and craftsmen hired in the 1970's and 1980's chose to live in Tullahoma, there are more Ph.Ds. per household than probably any other town except maybe Oak Ridge or Los Alamos. There is currently a huge hiring glut as many employees from the 1980's are retiring. There are probably more people being hired just this year than there were in the entire decade from 2000-2010.
Engineers being hired today will start out with a salary of more than $80,000 per year plus and probably be making $250,000 or more before retirement. That means over a 40 year career they'll each probably make and spend about $6M, much of it going to the local economy. Craftsmen won't be far behind. That allows Tullahoma to have more car dealerships, restaurants, coffee shops, banks, churches, retail stores, and home builders than comparable-sized towns, plus lightning fast fiber-optic internet access and world-class drinking water.
And the impact of this workforce isn't just dollars. People from the base are volunteering with the band, serving as Scout leaders, volunteering at school events, and serving on the Hands-On Science Center board and other local charities and civic groups. An AEDC alumni is currently the Mayor.
But today Tullahoma has a serious lack of non-Section 8 apartments and starter homes like townhouses. Today's hire is choosing to live in Murfreesboro or Manchester because he/she cannot find a place in Tullahoma. When they're ready to buy a home, they'll likely buy elsewhere. In general today's young adults born in Tullahoma, needed to fill the jobs of tomorrow, are leaving because they can't find a safe, affordable place to live.
So, before you block construction of new apartment buildings and homes because you are worried about traffic, consider that it may be wiser to widen a road instead.