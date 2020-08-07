Thirty years ago, several of us from AEDC, AIAA, UTSI, (and others), felt the need for a science center. The Tullahoma area is home to many scientists, engineers, technicians, and those in the medical profession. It seemed appropriate that we help educators create an interest in science among their students. We had a hundred volunteers go out to the community as Visiting Wizards to promote science. Meanwhile, we raised funds for an eventual 11,000 square foot building plus purchasing almost a hundred exhibits.
August 19th will be the 25th year anniversary since opening the doors to the Hands-On Science Center! We are now close to 500,000 total contacts (via visitors, and the Wizard program) mainly from our 11 surrounding counties. We are temporarily closed due to COVID 19 and are working on reinventing HOSC. Until it is safe to reopen, we are developing lots of new exciting virtual content and "Take Home Science" kits.
We would love feedback letters (via newspaper Letters to Editor and email to whboss@yahoo.com) from those stating what the HOSC has meant to them and/or their children, plus any suggestions they have for our future. (This will be very helpful in fund raising since our doors are closed until the pandemic subsides). Be sure to follow us on Facebook for updates and email education@hosctn.org for more information on our virtual offerings.
Bill Boss
HOSC Science Advisor
Tullahoma