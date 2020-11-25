The Hands-On Science Center is alive and well! With generous support by the Air Force and State of Tennessee, we have introduced HOSC Virtual! We now have our Virtual Classroom and Science Dailies. (Go to Hands-On Science Center on Facdbook.com for details on this and other happenings.)
In addition, we have been giving away specially designed HOSC Take Home Science kits on a first come serve basis. We usually have enough for everyone in line; these are usually given away on Saturdays.
Since the building is closed, we are creating outdoor classroom facilities and are sanitized the building interior with specialized air purifiers and sanitation stations for when it is safe to reopen.
Again, go to FaceBook.com for details.
Bill Boss
Science Advisor
Hands-On Science Center
Tullahoma