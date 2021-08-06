As someone who believes that healing is at the heart of what it means to be a Christian, I was most grateful to read about St. Stephen’s Church’s announcement of plans to begin a ministry of healing. Of course, Christian healing practices take somewhat different forms in differing faith traditions. As important as their common element is – looking to Jesus Christ as the exemplar of healing and way of salvation – the distinctions can be important as well. For example, while Rev. Sweeney grouped Christian Science with faith-healing practices, there are substantial differences between spiritual healing as understood and practiced in Christian Science and what is often called “faith healing” that should be recognized.
As a Christian Scientist who attends the local Tullahoma Christian Science church, I can speak from experience about an approach to healing that looks to God as Love itself (see I John 4: 8,16) and as “a very present help in trouble” (Psalms 46:1), never imposing suffering or death, and always willing and able to heal. We do not view God as choosing whether or not to intervene when there is need for help and healing. It is also perhaps valuable to note that while Christian Scientists most often do choose to rely on prayer to God for healing, that always is, and has been from the beginning of the Christian Science movement, a choice and not a dictate.
Jesus’ healings brought comfort and restoration to all who earnestly sought him. It appears that this is exactly what our community – our world – needs today! In following his example and teachings, I believe we can find more that unites us than divides us, and I wish St. Stephen’s Church many blessings and healings for the good of our community.
Ed Erickson
Tullahoma