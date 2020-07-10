I have a concern. I have made several observations on visits to businesses locally over the course of the pandemic. The social distancing measures are being ignored. They are meant to help protect each of us from health risks associated with the virus.
Some businesses have instituted one-way travel to prevent patrons from approaching each other face to face. I have observed several individuals not following this measure. I have confronted a few individuals and I was met with such remarks as “Who cares?” or “And, what’s your point?” I cannot say for sure, but it seems some individuals simply go the wrong way on purpose.
Another measure is six foot distancing. There are those who do not honor this measure as well. Combined with going the wrong way, this increases the risk even more because you are face to face with someone in passing within the six feet.
I understand each of the measures that have been created to increase social distancing and help to reduce the exposure to the virus are merely suggestion. I understand we all may feel differently about the situation as well. Wouldn’t it be better to adhere to the suggestions to be on the safe side? COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing. I have a family at home. I share the responsibility with each of them to ensure our safety, health and well-being. I also extend that responsibility to help ensure the safety, health and well-being of each of you, my neighbors, friends, co-workers, etc., by adhering to the social distancing measures being suggested. I will maintain 6 feet, go one way, and wear a mask. I simply ask each of you to help me ensure the safety, health and well-being of our community by doing the same.
James Atkins
Tullahoma