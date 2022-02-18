I want to thank Dr. Joseph Thomason, Dr. Howard Bennett and all the awesome staff at Vanderbilt-Harton Hospital and in their office.
I had unexpected surgery on Friday, Jan. 21 at the hospital and was treated with kindness, care and respect. Every person I encountered was very helpful and wonderful. These are true heroes. They put their lives on the line for us and probably don’t get very many words of thanks. They have had a very difficult time the last two years but they are still trying to help patients.
May God bless each one of them and their families.
Linda S. Ray
Tullahoma