Several things happening across America are aimed at the most vulnerable in society; the unborn and newborn, children. I won’t go into a lot specifics but will only state my opinions.
The Democrats have made Roe vs. Wade a main topic in their fight for ‘equality and freedom of choice’. What they don’t realize or even consider that those who are aborted right up until birth are human beings. Babies, real human beings, are being killed because they are either unwanted or inconvenient. Only God, the Creator of all things, has the ‘right’ to kill and judge those responsible.
Because of the ‘supply chain’ issues brought on our by Democratic policies, mothers and fathers who love their babies are increasingly unable to find formula to feed them. Shelves which should be overflowing with formula are standing empty. Baby formula isn’t the only thing in short supply. Remember the toilet paper shortage?
If the media’s report of formula being sent to illegals crossing the board is true, why isn’t our government providing our citizens with food and taking care of Americans first?
The United States of America is the greatest nation in the world. How is it that we can’t provide for our children? Why are we allowing our government to take over every part of our lives? Their ‘stimulus checks’ make many people more willing to be ‘brought off’.
Children are the future of our world, yet Democrats don’t understand what the killing of over 60 million babies is not only evil and wrong, but poses an economic problem. How many of those millions of aborted babies would have been workers, providers, inventors, maybe even the persons who would discover a cure for cancer for not only America, but for the world? Without children to procreate, humanity will be lost.
Mine is just one voice. My opinion may not match ours. We live in a free country. We are allowed, by law, to speak of issues which concern us. We must do so with respect for the rights of others.
My opinion of the current administration’s handling of the current issue of formula shortage: “If we can’t kill babies before they’re born, then let’s starves those who are born. Let’s feed and provide for illegals, so they will be indebted and vote for us.”
I do not want any child, even illegal, to suffer, nor do I want any children to not have the chance to live in freedom. My only concern is for the protection and safety of our children, American’s future.
I am allowed, by law, to worship my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I must do so with respect of the rights of others. I pray that by the time this letter is read, Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, will have healed our hearts and our land as only He can.
Donna Jackson
Tullahoma