As I listened to Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama during Representative Lewis' funeral, I could not help but submit comment to the letters section of my media outlets. If it's possible, putting political leanings aside for a brief moment or two, how in the world could we have gone from these distinguished leaders to the near incomprehensible rants of the president that represents us now? I've looked at this politically, biblically and through psychological readings, and I still find it sort of incredible. I guess it's a very, very, great, bigly, huuuge mystery.
Patrick Lynch
Tullahoma