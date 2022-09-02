How is it that Alderman Jenna Amacher is not a legal resident of Tullahoma, yet she continues to govern here?
And I mean GOVERN. She dominates every board meeting with her own personal agendas and drowns everyone else out, even more so with this new board than she did with the previous one, while publicly scolding our highest qualified staff as if she speaks for all of us.
She claimed to the Coffee County Commission earlier this year that she's "homeless," yet she drives a nice car and owns multiple businesses. Does she live in her car? Or a tent? Or the Food Lion parking lot? I don't think so.
It's not lawful for anyone to continue serving on any governing board when they don't live in the district it serves. If she can buy a new business, drive a nice car, etc., she can easily rent a 3-Bedroom, 2-bath house here in Tullahoma for herself and her children.
Not a P.O. Box, or a one-bedroom she's never going to set foot in, or a room in someone else's house, but a realistic personal stake in the community like any and every other board member we've ever had.
She is welcome to run for office wherever she DOES live, but she should not be governing a place where she does not sleep, or pay rent, or pay property taxes on any kind of house, and where she can pass laws and make decisions for the residents that do not affect her personally.
There's a reason for this law, and this person is breaking it every day as she slowly re-writes our laws, one tedious "motion" at a time.
Why in the world would anyone be doing all this? And how much longer are Tullahomans going to stand around and applaud her for it?