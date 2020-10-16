If I wanted to dismantle our democratic system of government, degrade and control free press, refuse constitutionally required congressional oversight, ignore other constitutional requirements, attack the democratic election process, attack the postal service and restrict voting, attack the Environmental Protection Agency rules and regulations protecting the health and safety of our citizens, attack women who I disagree with and call them nasty, attack the national intelligence agencies and the FBI, undermine the judicial system, dismantle Medicare and Social Security, use a double standard procedure in appointing a supreme court justice, dismantle the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act that provides health insurance for the poor and middle class, mismanage the corona virus pandemic, refuse to follow corona virus guidelines on wearing protective masks and social distancing, refuse to agree with election results, label Russian election interference a hoax, would I run as a single issue anti-abortion candidate to gain the support of evangelical Christians?
Ron Darden,
Tullahoma