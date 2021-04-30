After reading and listening to mainstream media’s idea of news, I’ve been wondering: What exactly is woke? They toss the word around as if it was something only a special select few can enjoy. Can anyone be woke or is it only the Socialist Democrats who qualify to become woke?
The “woke” are Wrong-minded liberals who state their Opinions rather than being transparent, Keeping conservatives uninformed with Enmity against America’s freedom, liberty and justice. Can you see it now? Woke!
Don’t know about you, but I’ve had enough of “wokeness”. It’s time for Americans to speak up against what the Social Democrats are doing to our country. If not, America will become a socialist/Marxist nation ruled by the same kind of government in control in China.
Instead of being “woke” America should “be awake!”
“Be very careful, then, how you live – not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil.” Ephesians 5:15-16.
Donna Jackson
Tullahoma