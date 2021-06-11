“Public Health Advisors” have been making pronouncements out of their posteriors ever since the pandemic began. It appears that many of them, after years of being ignored when telling people that they should only go out in the sun with a long-sleeved shirt, pants, and a floppy hat after applying liberal amounts of SPF 205 sunblock, finally have their day in the sun. They are no longer spending their days reading reports on work others are doing, writing contracts, and distributing grant money. People are listening to them. They’re “saving lives.” They matter.
But they’re not acting as scientists. Scientists gather data, build models and check them with those data, and state things they know are facts. They give uncertainty levels when things aren’t certain. And they never take something as unquestionably true or substitute consensus for data. They are always willing to look at new data and different scenarios, even if it might upset something accepted as settled science. In fact, they are excited by the possibility that a theory or law could be undone.
Health officials have not been doing this. They’ve been using models tuned on nothing but numbers they’ve pulled out-of-thin-air and presented the results to the President to encourage policy. Policies that have bankrupted families, destroyed generational businesses, cancelled proms and other significant life events, driven up suicide rates, denied championship games, created alcoholics and drug addicts, bankrupted the country, endangered our national security, and set a generation of students back a year.
Now that there is a vaccine, discovered in record time through the hard work of pharmaceutical companies using real science and aided by the Trump Administration getting government out-of-the-way, really bad decisions are being made that totally ignore the science. It has been known from the beginning that young people are almost immune to the virus. Few even get sick and those that do almost always show only minor symptoms. Hospitalizations are very rare and deaths almost unheard of for those under about 20 years old. It is an order of magnitude less likely for those under age 15. We had that science from the start and it has only been confirmed throughout the pandemic. Most young people have probably already built up antibodies for the virus without even knowing they had it or are extremely unlikely to even get infected.
We also have the science on vaccines. We know that taking any vaccine is a risk. If you inject enough people, some will have bad reactions. Some reactions will cause permanent damage and effects. Some people will die. If you inject children, some children will die. This is a fact with vaccines, all of them.
In cases of diseases like polio, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, and mumps, the diseases will mame and kill scores of children if they’re left unvaccinated. The vaccinations will kill some, but the diseases will kill many more, and do so in horrible, painful ways. Vaccines are true lifesavers for these diseases and it makes sense to vaccinate basically everyone even though there will be some injuries and deaths. Kill 100 to save a million.
But COVID-19 is not like tetanus or polio. Left alone, it won’t kill millions of children. It won’t kill dozens of children. It might kill one or two in the entire country. But if we vaccinate all children for the disease, we’ll kill dozens or hundreds of children, even if the chances of death are one-in-a-million. We’ll kill dozens and mame hundreds to save one or two. It makes as much sense to vaccinate kids for COVID-19 as it does to vaccinate them for shingles.
But if we continue on the current path, this will happen. School boards will foolishly require that all kids be vaccinated, and then get boosters every year. Each time dozens will die. Already colleges are requiring vaccinations for students to attend classes even though the chances of complications among college-aged adults are very low. Elementary and high schools will no doubt do the same out of “abundance of caution” or as a demand from teachers unions to protect teachers who can protect themselves with a vaccination.
And while one or two children will die from COVID without vaccinations, the dozens who die from mandatory vaccinations will be killed by us. Mothers and fathers, because they are required to do so, will take their perfectly healthy children to the doctor or drug store for their shots. A few days later, they’ll be dead, leaving those parents forever scarred while the kids just become a statistic. If that isn’t wrong, I don’t know the meaning of the word.
Stopping this insanity will take all of us. Write, email, and call your senators and representatives. Go to your school board meeting. Call the Governor or take a drive up to Nashville and see him. Don’t let these morons who have been calling everything wrong since the start of this pandemic kill our children. Just, don’t.
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma