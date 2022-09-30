The response of The Vineyard to the arrival of just 50 migrants was absolutely pitiful. They claim to be a sanctuary area, but they called in the military to remove the asylum seekers within 44 hours. They say America needs to just welcome everyone because we're so rich, but despite having mansions sitting empty and an average household wealth that is probably 20 or 30 times that of the average American, they couldn't shelter 50 people for more than a night. One of them said on the news that they can't stay here because there is no housing or services for them. If one of the richest enclaves in America can't house 50 people and find services, how can a border town or western city provide shelter, education, healthcare, and food to hundreds of thousands? And what happened to illegal immigrants creating wealth by starting companies? Does the Vineyard not want more wealth, or is the whole argument they've been making just equivocation because legal, educated immigrants create wealth, not uneducated, desperately poor migrants.
The Vineyard claims to want diversity, but shuttled away a group that was the polar opposite in experience to Vineyard residents. And that is the biggest shame of all. The reason most of those migrants had undertaken a trip involving great danger, likely rape, enormous expense, and possible death was because of socialist policies just like the ones the Vineyard residents push daily. Most of them were from Venezuela, a country that was thriving just 20 years ago, but has been starving for the last decade because they chose socialism. The Vineyard could have learned a lot from them.
But maybe they already know. Surely most Vineyard residents are wise and worldly enough to know that socialism always leads to poverty, tyranny, and mass murder and starvation. But the dirty secret is that they don't mind destroying the wealth of the middle class and making almost everyone dirt poor because they are the ones with the political connections. They think they will be the ones who own everything and leave the rest of us working for them, enslaved our whole lives to try to pay our debt to the company store.
I say fill the Vineyard. Let them see the heartache and despair they are wanting for America close up in their living rooms. If there is any sense of goodness and human decently in them, they'll realize the error of their ways and change. But I won't hold my breath.