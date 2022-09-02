As many of you know, TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid Agency, currently provides health care coverage for nearly 1.7 million Tennesseans. TennCare is required by state and federal law to assess and determine eligibility for all TennCare and CoverKids members on an annual basis. This process is referred to as redetermination (i.e. recertification or renewals).

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government declared a public health emergency (PHE) which allowed for certain flexibilities such as continuous coverage for Medicaid members and enhanced federal dollars to help support the additional enrollment. The PHE has been in effect for the last two years but will eventually end. The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has indicated it will provide states 60 days’ notice before the end of the PHE. Health and Human Services Secretary Becerra last extended the PHE on July 15, 2022, which historically has resulted in an additional 90 days. Because no notification of the end of the PHE was provided in mid-August, it is most likely the PHE will be extended again in October. However, that is not a certainty.