As many of you know, TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid Agency, currently provides health care coverage for nearly 1.7 million Tennesseans. TennCare is required by state and federal law to assess and determine eligibility for all TennCare and CoverKids members on an annual basis. This process is referred to as redetermination (i.e. recertification or renewals).
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government declared a public health emergency (PHE) which allowed for certain flexibilities such as continuous coverage for Medicaid members and enhanced federal dollars to help support the additional enrollment. The PHE has been in effect for the last two years but will eventually end. The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has indicated it will provide states 60 days’ notice before the end of the PHE. Health and Human Services Secretary Becerra last extended the PHE on July 15, 2022, which historically has resulted in an additional 90 days. Because no notification of the end of the PHE was provided in mid-August, it is most likely the PHE will be extended again in October. However, that is not a certainty.
TennCare is committed to ensuring that everyone who remains eligible for TennCare or CoverKids and wants to continue coverage does not risk a gap in their coverage when the PHE ends. To that end, we have requested several one-time waivers from CMS that will allow TennCare to use existing data points to automatically renew members whose information indicates the necessary qualifications. We estimate that nearly 50% of current members will be auto renewed through this ex parte process. Members whose data cannot be verified will have to complete a renewal packet online, via phone, or through a paper application that will be mailed to them.
We are asking all stakeholders to help inform our members of important steps they must take to ensure they do not risk a gap in coverage. During this first phase, which we refer to as the planning phase, we are asking members to:
Create an online TennCare Connect account (tenncareconnect.tn.gov) for an easier way to renew TennCare or CoverKids. Members can also select their communication preferences including email and texting for notifications.
Verify their contact information
Members can verify an address
Online through TennCare Connect at tenncareconnect.tn.gov or by making a free call to 855-259-0701. Open and respond to all mail and/or electronic communications from TennCare.
As we begin and continue the legally required unwinding from the PHE, we ask that you partner with us to serve TennCare members. If you hear of a member who has questions or concerns, please reach out to us so that we can provide accurate answers and responses.
We will continue to keep you informed about this process and the timing in the coming weeks and months.