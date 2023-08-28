In a recent board meeting, Alderman Amacher asked, “What is the need?” in reference to the funding of multiple SRO vehicles. I will get to that issue in a second, but first allow me to deconstruct Ms. Amacher’s character to just one word: incorrigible. Is that not the sign of a troublesome leader? Is that not the word for someone who stifles progress for her own mirth? Week after week, it’s a battle between the interests of the people versus the interests of Ms. Amacher–or, a matter of the Board’s hopeful flames being extinguished by Ms. Amacher’s irreverent behaviors.

In the case of our SROs: to not grant our officers their own vehicles is a huge liability. Ask a fireman to douse a fire with nothing but his Buick and a garden hose connected to a local spigot…it simply does not work.