As Americans we reflect back on this day as the day this country became an independent and free country. With our new found freedom we formed a society here in America that is vastly different than many countries around the world. From the very beginning of our independence, our personal views about how our country should be governed became our number one obsession. As our independence grew so did our thinking and opinions of what America should be.
Through the years we took away independence of people that were already here, and as other people came to this country; we took away their independence. All these things we did because we were exercising our new independence. But our new independence came as a high cost.
We starting arguing with each other about our country future, and the direction we should follow. This argument led to divisions among us. We have fought wars defending our independence; foreign and on our own soil. Our country was divided during the Civil War, but came together again; saving our Independence. We went to war over seas fighting to save our freedom and our independence, and almost losing it on January 6, 2021.
This country has faced many enemies, but our domestic enemies are our biggest threat in taking our independence away today, and yes, we have been losing our independence for a long time. Political parties. Political action committees. Dark money. Special interest groups, big business, employers, etc. Children are now subject to be taught only what a group of political motivated citizens wants them to learn. Women, wives, and daughters are reminded how to move up the company latter. All of these things are taking away their independence.
Can our independence be saved? The bible says “love thy neighbor as yourself”. If we practice this, we could possibly keep our independence. It has taken us 245 years to get to this point. It may take us another 245 years to get our independence back again.
Jimmy Bradford
Tullahoma