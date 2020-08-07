The deadly Coronavirus or Covid-19 was announced in January 2020 here in the United States. There was little information given to us until early March. The president went about setting up a task force to get involved in researching this virus. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, the CDC and Vice President Pence was given the job of investigating avenues to control and to find a means to treat this virus. The task force informed us daily and gave us guidelines to follow. Restriction were put in place and many businesses were closed, and we were asked to stay at home.
Still people did not listen. Thousands of people were dying from the virus. Some people would not listen to the Task force recommendations. Why? In the early months of the virus Trump at one of his red meat rallies said the virus was a hoax, and one day it will just go away. He also said he wasn’t going to wear a mask. Too many people followed his lead, and too many have died from Coivid-19.
Today we have over 150,000 deaths and still some people do not believe the virus is real. It has been mentioned that the virus is not as deadly as reported on the T V, and media news outlets. The task force tells us almost daily how deadly the virus is. More cases are appearing every day in every state. We have been warned the virus is not going away anytime soon. Even Trump said “it may get worse before it gets better”, and he is finally wearing a mask.
My question to each reader is “Do you think the Coronavirus is real”? I hope you said yes. The well-being of our country and our citizens depend on recognizing the virus is real. Trump finally admitted it; remember what he said, “It’s going to get worse before it gets better”.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma