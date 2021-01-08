If the purpose of the proposed diversity council is to “ensure the city has proper information” as its supporters now claim, then why did they insist it needed to be part of the city government? After all, many organizations — including this newspaper — provide information without being an arm of the government.
A likely answer lies in the “areas of growth” list, with at least three of the five topics listed being ripe for “solutions” provided by taxpayer dollars, specifically through closed captioning (or a sign language interpreter) for board meetings, more sidewalk repairs, and leaf pickup schedules in an unspecified number of languages other than English. The remaining two items are problematic for different reasons, such as the potential for allowing sexual predators who “identify as female” into womens’ bathrooms and the vagueness of the “senior citizens do not feel included in programmatic elements” item. What exactly are “programmatic elements”, what caused seniors to feel this way, and what’s to be done about it? Also, if the city is responsible for addressing peoples’ “feelings”, shouldn’t there also be an item on the list to help those citizens who feel unloved or unappreciated by their own families?
The reality is that this list probably isn’t much of a surprise to anyone because it’s largely a reflection of the agenda promoted for years at a national level by the political left. A person who claims surprise at the controversial nature of the topic or the outcome of this discussion either hasn’t been paying attention to that debate, wasn’t familiar with the values of Tullahoma’s citizens, or simply isn’t being honest.
Brett Spell
Tullahoma