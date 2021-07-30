As I watch the hearings regarding the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, I am both disgusted and extremely sad.
Our country needs to heal, however if there is no accountability healing will be difficult. We all have our opinion of why this happened, or why this was ok or not. It was NOT ok, it was an attack on our democracy. It was an attack on our leaders.
I love our country, she has always stood for freedom. BUT attacking our Capitol in no way was an exercise in freedom. It was an act of terror and treason. What can we do as Tennessee citizens? Get involved in our community, vote, be level headed when talking with each other about differences. Find an area of agreement, work from there. Please help to get our country back. Care for each other, stay fair-minded. Never forget how close we came to losing our democracy on Jan. 6th 2021.
Harley Meyers
Coffee County