In the 2016 election, the DNC offered a candidate for President for which there was irrefutable evidence of serious mishandling of our nations secrets.
We’ll likely never know the damage done to national security by her callous disregard for espionage laws, but if a lower employee in the State Department had done the same thing, he would have been facing decades in prison. But she skated with no legal consequences, in part because, as we’ve learned from recently released FBI notes and emails, she created a false conspiracy theory involving then Candidate Trump and Russia to distract attention from her crimes. The investigation resulting from her cover-up cost our nation $32 million, or all of the taxes paid by about 5000 middle class taxpayers.
The likely reason for Secretary Clinton’s illegal use of a private server for national business was to prevent her emails from being subject to inspection. If they had, we might have found that she was using her office in a pay-for-play scheme where foreign leaders paid bribes through her foundation for access and favors from the State Department.
It’s déjà vu in 2020 with strong evidence that the current DNC Presidential nominee used the Vice Presidency office to enrich himself through otherwise inexplicable payments made through his son by Ukraine, China, and Russia. As in 2016, the news media only mention the story to say there’s “nothing to see here.” DNC operatives like Adam Schiff have even created another Russia narrative to discredit the story.
The DNC platform calls for us to send the money for our food, shelter and healthcare to them and let them distribute it as they see fit. Likewise, they seek to hold an iron fist over business activity and control who can start a business and what taxes people pay. I wouldn’t trust any mere mortal with that power over my family, let alone such obvious criminals.
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma