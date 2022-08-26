NIMBY, for those not familiar with planning jargon is an acronym meaning, “Not in My Backyard.” In a conversation with Greg Sandlin at the meeting Monday afternoon, I told him he had such a problem on his hands and it would only get worse. Knowing the BMA would have to kick the Plan back to the Commission, I told him it was up to him to fix it. In all fairness, the sitting Chair of the Planning Commission is only one vote on a thoroughly unqualified panel to discuss, much less rectify such a dilemma as posed by the Think2040 malpractice.
Ray Knowis, unfortunately, this whole thing is on you, so let’s recap, so our readers have at least a suspicion of what’s taking place:
1. You approved the hire of the Walker Collaborative, a politically progressive and woke outfit out of Nashville to prepare a new Comprehensive Plan for our city titled, Tullahoma Comprehensive Plan, ThinkTullahoma2040. Their defense: we only gave you what you asked for.
2. You approved the hire of Mary Samaniego from Tampa to guide this plan development process, without apparently verifying whether she had had any previous experience in formal planning writing or document preparation. Her defense: I’ve had only a few calls.
3 You promoted Ms. Samaniego to Director, and then placed her administratively under the supervision of the City Administrator, who, as far as I know, has had no planning experience or formal planning training. Typically, director-level positions would answer directly to the Mayor, similar as that of City Attorney and City Administrator. This promotion gave her unfettered access to Walker staff and document input.
4. You failed to monitor and ensure that the public notification process was done in accordance with planning best practices and norms, resulting in the failure of the Plan to pass on first reading, owing in part to the virulent outcry by citizens attending the meeting.
5. You’ve orchestrated the return of the Plan to the suspect Planning Commission, already knowing that the vote will once again be a recommendation to approve, regardless of any changes made or not.
Sun Tzu in the Art of War once cautioned leaders to “know your enemy.” Ray, the primary planner in a town or city of whatever size is the chief executive whose vision is carried out by staff. You are guilty of not knowing the Walker Collaborative for what they are, not knowing Samaniego for the stranger she is to the people of Tullahoma, and not understanding the severity of this NIMBY event and how to undo the damage. This is the denouement of your political career, but you already know that. To avoid further embarrassment, this Plan has to go away. Yes, its 200 grand down the drain, but a cheap price to pay considering.