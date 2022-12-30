I live at Twelve Oaks Road in Tara Estates in Tullahoma. My property directly adjoins the proposed Anderson Farm development. I am concerned about the proposed Anderson Farm development and what effect the proposed development may have on my property and other properties in Tara.

Can you imagine expanding Tara to four lanes from the proposed project entrance to Country Club Drive and then on to Kings Lane. Can you imagine the traffic from a two to a three hundred lot subdivision dumping onto an existing subdivision? Can you imagine paying for the additional roadway modifications that will be required? Can you imagine the devaluation of property values of Tara Estates? Can you imagine development restrictions being called unfair and unneeded? As a Tara homeowner I can imagine those outcomes. It is time for Tara property owners to be fairly represented. It appears that the planning commission favors realtors and developers over property owners. 