I live at Twelve Oaks Road in Tara Estates in Tullahoma. My property directly adjoins the proposed Anderson Farm development. I am concerned about the proposed Anderson Farm development and what effect the proposed development may have on my property and other properties in Tara.
Can you imagine expanding Tara to four lanes from the proposed project entrance to Country Club Drive and then on to Kings Lane. Can you imagine the traffic from a two to a three hundred lot subdivision dumping onto an existing subdivision? Can you imagine paying for the additional roadway modifications that will be required? Can you imagine the devaluation of property values of Tara Estates? Can you imagine development restrictions being called unfair and unneeded? As a Tara homeowner I can imagine those outcomes. It is time for Tara property owners to be fairly represented. It appears that the planning commission favors realtors and developers over property owners.
I attended the Tullahoma Regional Planning Commission meeting of Dec. 19. One of the proposals brought before the commission was to amend the subdivision regulations to provide that a new subdivision must provide a buffer zone to an existing mature subdivision with comparable lot sizes, with the remaining lots to meet R-1 regulations of 12,000 sq. ft. The other proposal was to limit access from a new subdivision of only 30 lots through an existing subdivision providing for minimum traffic. Both reasonable and balanced proposals.
Developers and realtors responded that such restrictions are unreasonable, only added to their costs and are grossly unfair. Most of the planning commission members agreed with the developers and realtors and voted accordingly.
It appears that most of the planning commission members do not believe in municipal zoning restrictions. One member repeatedly stated that if you want to impose restrictions on development, you need to by the proposed development land. That is not in the public interest and the planning commission should be representing more than developer and realtor interests. They should be representing the interest of existing Tara homeowners as well.
Since zoning regulations must be approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen these reasonable zoning restrictions outlined above need to be placed in the zoning ordinance and not in the subdivision regulations. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen should not leave zoning restrictions to developers and realtors and the planning commission. They should represent the interest of the general public, including Tara residents. I doubt that Tara residents are going to be treated fairly?