Our world is changing. “Woke’ and critical race theory have made everything a nightmare, not to mention basically wrong. Need an example? Comics has made a younger Superman, Jon Kent: Superman of Earth. He is the son of Superman and Lois Lane. But to my dismay, he is transgender, excuse me, ‘bisexual’. I just opened a notice on my smart phone and guess what? Now he’s fighting for “Truth, justice and a better tomorrow!” No American way! Are you even serious?
I remember watching Superman on our little black and white television. Remember those from the 1950s? Back in the day you had to actually get up and change channels and adjust the ‘rabbit ears’.
George Reeves was my hero. He always did the right thing in the right way, fighting for ‘truth, justice, and the American way.’ I always wondered how a mousy reporter could run into a phone booth and come out as Superman. Those were the days when we didn’t have to be shown in vivid detail how Clark changed into Superman. Your imagination was activated juts like his appearance and strength. You knew when he took off his glasses and threw down his hat that help was on its way.
I’ve never seen Superman movies. I didn’t want my memories of him to be tarnished. Nor, in my humble opinion, could anyone else ever play Clark Kent the way George did.
So now what? Where have all the real men gone? John Wayne is gone, as well as Jimmy Stewart and Burt Lancaster. Of course, Clint “Dirty Harry” Eastwood is still around. Even at 90+ he’s willing to stand up and tell it like it is.
The “American Way” does seem to be heading south faster than Canadian geese in the fall. If we as true, red-blooded Americans don’t stand up and fight for our God given rights, we deserve to have a socialist Democratic society. Our Republic will no longer be looked up to as the leader of the free world, but as a fallen people who were afraid to trust in the one true God and stand for right.
The leftist, socialist Democrats have become proud of their actions which are destroying the heart and soul of America. Their mandates have all but taken our freedoms; our freedom of speech, our right to personal choice to vax or non-vax, our right to raise our children to respect and not hate those who have a different skin color (CRT), and many other rights and privileges we as Americans have taken for granted for more than centuries.
Our country and our resources are being given away to millions who have been allowed to cross our Southern borders without vetting. Some of them have measles, mumps, COVID and other diseases our medical experts have eradicated. Some of these people are criminals as well as enemies of our nation. Our leaders have put the health and safety of Americans in jeopardy.
The good news is: “God is our refuge and our strength an ever-present help in trouble.” Psalms 46:1. God has a plan for America. We must not give in to fear and persecution. If we fail to stand firm and be courageous, America will become another third world socialist country. I pray it won’t be ‘if’ or ‘when’ America falls, but never will America fall, except to our knees.
Donna Jackson
Tullahoma