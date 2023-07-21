It will be an honor to vote for President Biden in 2024. President Biden embodies the values of faith, family, and community.
As a lifelong Christian, President Biden believes in the power of faith and hope. It was this faith that allowed him to persevere after his wife and young daughter were killed, and his sons seriously injured, in an automobile accident shortly after he was elected Senator.
This faith buoyed him when two brain aneurysms almost killed him. And this faith sustained him when his son, who served in the United States military and spent time in combat in Iraq, died of brain cancer. Faith is everything to President Biden, as is his family—including his wife Jill, who is the only First Lady ever to have a full-time job outside the White House. She teaches young people at a public school.
President Biden believes everybody should get a fair shake—even if they are not rich or powerful. He is a tireless advocate for middle-class families and working-class families. He believes families should have access to good jobs, good health care, and adequate child care; that they should be able to live in safe neighborhoods and send their children to good schools; and that they should be able to breathe clean air and drink clean water.
President Biden is a centrist and a moderate. He rejects violent right-wing extremism, such as that exhibited on January 6, 2021, when the previous President sent their supporters to brutally beat and murder Capitol Police officers.
President Biden believes in stability, in bipartisanship, and in working together. He believes that tomorrow can be better than today.
Freedom, liberty, choice. Faith, family, community. These are the things President Biden stands for.