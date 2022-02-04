I would like to address the questions Donna Jackson asks in her letter to the editor that was published on Jan 16 regarding the attack on our capitol. She writes to the editor on a regular basis and most of the time I just shake my head in disbelieve. Most of the time her letters are full of misinformation, lies and at times racist. She always quotes the bible at the end so I guess that makes what she says OK or true, that's why this time I felt compelled to speak up. In her latest quote Jesus is talking about his enemies, so I guess she considers Democrats enemies and should be punished, after all they are just trying to better the lives of all citizens so by all means throw them to the lions like in biblical times.
The biggest liar of them all is Donald Trump, the most corrupt immoral President we have ever had. He keeps insisting the election was stolen from him because it was fraudulent, even after numerous lawsuits to prove fraud there was no proof it was stolen. In one case the judge told his lawyers because of their lies it was an abuse of judicial process and threw the case out.
On Jan 6,2021 when congress was certifying the vote for the peaceful transfer of power to Biden, Trump egged on his followers that also included cults like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys to march to the Capitol to "fight like hell and take back our country" to stop the "steal". The ignorance of these people who thought attacking our democracy was what Trump was telling them to do. So NO, it was not a "peaceful" protest, it was an insurrection or more probable domestic terrorism. One of the reasons Trump was impeached because he took an oath as President to protect the Constitution from both foreign and domestic enemies but instead, he sat in the White House watching the violence and destruction on TV. The police were so outnumbered, and many were seriously injured yet he refused to call the mob off or send in the National Guard for several hours, he seemed to be enjoying the violence and the bloodshed. There were a few policemen who did remove barriers from outside and let the protestors in but I don't think they thought they were going to break windows and doors to get in and cause millions of dollars in damages.
Ashli Babbitt was not murdered she was a terrorist who was warned multiple time not to enter the House Chamber to murder Nancy Pelosi (not a senator) so the officer had no choice but to shoot her when she tried to break thru the barrier. Her ignorance in believing Trump got her killed. The same mob was looking for Mike Pence to hang him because Trump called him a coward for not obeying his orders not to certify the election for the peaceful transfer of power to Biden even though Pence had been Trump's faithful lap dog for four years.
When Joe Biden came to office he tried reaching across the aisle and compromise, but Mitch McConnel was having none of that, then McCarthy followed suit and then the rest of the Republicans who are so corrupt and cowards so afraid of Trump. Biden had to give up trying when he realized he was beating his head against the wall.
Donna Jackson wants us not to believe our lying eyes because what we saw was a “peaceful " protest gone awry. I guess if it had not been televised, we would believe the mob was going to the Capitol to hold hands and sing "Kumbaya". The sad part is the whole world is watching our democracy getting destroyed all because Trump's ego won't let him admit he lost the election and there was no fraud. Republicans are now doing everything to stop people from voting because according to them this will make elections "safer". So who is stealing elections now? I still don't understand why these people that have been arrested have not been charged as domestic terrorists when people inside the capitol had to hide and were in fear of losing their lives that is terrorism. We as a nation need to wake up and stop this abuse of power as the world watches our democracy implode.
Lou Lasselle
Tullahoma