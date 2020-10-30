Thank you Donna Jackson for your spot-on letter; sadly, alongside a letter from Mr. Fanning mentioning Hitler. Fanning is the same guy who wrote on 2/24/2019 “in reality the conservative Republicans created the Jim Crow laws and Democrats fought for years to abolish slavery.” It was timely that Ron Hart, on the opposite page, quoted Nazi Propaganda Minister Goebbels: “Accuse the other side of things of which you are guilty.” On 2/2/2020, Fanning mentioned Trump’s impeachment, while Biden was calling Trump a xenophobe for stopping flights from China to help prevent the spread of COVID. Pelosi invited people to visit Chinatown in late February, and Gov. Cuomo ordered nursing homes to accept COVID infected patients in March, but Democrats blame Trump for over 200,000 COVID deaths in the US. Herr Goebbels would be proud.
Another issue that affects everyone is climate change. Democrat leadership, with their “Green New Deal” [HR 109], says that the world as we know it will end in about 12 years if we don’t immediately address climate change. Republican leadership largely denies that global warming exists. Democrats call Republicans “anti-science,” but in reality, NEITHER party wants to honestly address the issue.
Ironically, Trump did honestly address the issue by withdrawing from the Paris Agreement. With 4% of the world’s population, America produces 14% of global carbon emissions. China produces 20%. If America were to go “stone age” and cease ALL energy usage, global emissions would drop by only 14%. The remaining 96% of the world’s population, which is growing at about 1.4% annually, produces 86% of global emissions. So, IF climate change is real and caused by humans, then within 10 years global population growth will completely offset ANY emissions reductions by America! A legitimate response to global warming would include stopping global population growth and mass migration. Instead, Biden promises to raise YOUR taxes by trillions of dollars/year, taking the heat off China at OUR expense. AT BEST, this will delay the effects of global warming for a few short years, while bankrupting America. Good for China, not for America.
Pat Murphy
Tullahoma