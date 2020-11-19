Needless to say, how excited and thrilled we Democrats feel since the announcement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris being elected as the new leaders of this great country. We Democrats fully know how you Trump supporters feel knowing he was not elected to serve four more years. We Democrats would like to welcome you in joining with what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has pledged to do in bring each citizen of this great country together as one voice and one people.
Joe Biden has said we Democrats do not see this country so divided with Red and Blue States. We are all one people in this great country we call America. As a united people we would like to see radical injustice changed so everyone is treated the same, with no chaos, anger, hatred, and divines come to end, and each and every one whether they are Republican, Independents, or Democrats are all treated the same. American people are God fearing people. And we expect our newly elected U.S. Representatives and U.S. Senators to work for us, not a political party, or political action group(s) or individual(s).
This I feel as a Catholic Christian should do and if you fully understand what the great message Jesus gave is what Joe Biden & Kamala Harris has plagued to do. Jesus said “Love thy neighbor like thy self “. They see the only answer to returning equal justice, health care, better education, equal standard of living, salaries, housing and food for the lively hood of everyone not just a select few but everyone. This is the fundamental rights of every citizen. Again, we Democrats invite you in becoming united with us as one people. America voted for a change. Let’s be a part of it.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma