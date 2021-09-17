Joe Biden’s September 9 speech was the most divisive, un-American speech I have ever heard from an American president. It is the greatest attack on individual liberty and freedom I have ever heard an American president propose much less actually plan.
He begins by portraying unvaccinated individuals as selfish and ignorant. They are to blame for the reimposition of masking and other COVID restrictions; they’re the reason we’re still in this pandemic. His rhetoric is divisive and creates animosity toward the unvaccinated. Who, by the way, have done nothing more than exercise their liberty and made their own health care decisions. As an aside, I’m sure the thousands of infected illegal aliens streaming across Our southern border and being released to all parts of the country had absolutely nothing to do with the increase in COVID-19 cases. So, if you’re unvaccinated you are, according to Joe Biden, shouldering all the blame for the COVID spike even though we know his failure at the border contributed, most likely significantly.
Biden’s plan is to “require” 80 million plus unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated or he will use the full force of the federal government to deprive them of their livelihoods and, hence, their liberty. It is inexcusable that someone could, and likely will be, fired from their job not because they are incompetent or perform poorly at their job, but simply because they exercised their liberty and made the health care choice they believe to be appropriate for them. If you’re fully vaccinated and you think this won’t affect you, just wait, booster shots are next and you’ll take it or you’ll lose your job.
We are at a crossroads. The path of compliance leads to tyranny. The path to freedom will require sacrifice but will be worth it. Each of Us must evaluate our core principles and values and decide if freedom is worth sacrificing Our livelihoods and all for which We have spent our lives working. If freedom is worth it, then We must use all legal means available and oppose this tyrannical plan by the Biden Administration.
Darryl Warren
Lynchburg