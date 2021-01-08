The article "It was way better than Netflix" on Jan. 3 was a new low point for the Tullahoma News and for our city. I don't know who Victor Jordan is, but what he wrote is not an editorial. Although it was stated that it was not the view of the paper, calling him a guest editor gives him added importance, when his comments were just a "letter to the editor" like the ones below it. He made a joke of an important meeting of our city leaders in which they are trying to work on important issues. He methodically gives his opinion of the aldermen and alderwomen, maligning the character and intentions of these people. An editorial is not what one individual thinks about the "performance" of individuals during a meeting. Interestingly, he states that "The aldermen should make sure every Tullahoma citizen has been heard, for good or ill, and take a vote to end the farce this thing has become," while being opposed to the Diversity Council which seeks to make sure that every Tullahoma citizen has a chance to be heard. Meanwhile, there was no coverage of the meeting by a journalist employed by the Tullahoma News to inform readers about the issues covered at the meeting and any outcomes.
I call upon the publisher and editor of the Tullahoma News to raise the bar on what is printed in our paper and to avoid sensationalist headlines and trivialization of important issues in Tullahoma.
Reba Walters
Tullahoma