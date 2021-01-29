My friend Joseph states “Our senators violated the constitution on Jan. 6” when they refused to reject the electoral vote counts from some states. Another recent letter stated “the presidential election was rigged.” If those statements are true then we as a nation must rise up and correct the problem. If fraud truly occurred it must be eliminated before the next election. In response to these allegations I have one simple request. Please show the supporting evidence.
Any civil or criminal court case requires factual, verifiable evidence to decide a verdict for the plaintiff. He said/she said statements are not evidence. It doesn’t matter how many people believe something is true. Evidence, not belief, makes the difference. In my profession I cannot make decisions on feelings. I must depend on facts in the case.
To date, no factual evidence of fraud is apparent. Roughly 60 claims have been made in federal and state courts (before both Democrat and Republican-appointed judges) but none have resulted in a verdict for the plaintiff based on the evidence, including within the U.S. Supreme Court. No state Attorney General or Secretary of State has confirmed any fraud of a level to influence the election. In the first year of the (former) President’s term of office, he created his own Commission to investigate fraud in the 2016 election. That Commission disbanded of its own accord without even releasing a final document. They simply found no evidence to support the claims. The (former) President’s own officials have proclaimed the 2020 election to be the most secure in history.
A violation of the Constitution only took place if the submitted electoral counts were indeed fraudulent. Conversely, a vote to reject valid counts, with no evidence, could be considered a violation of the Constitution.
I do not wish to impugn anyone’s opinion or belief. But even if 79 million people believe there was fraud, there were another 80+ million who do not. The only resolution to this problem is presentation of factual evidence. Therefore, I repeat my request. Please show support evidence of claims of fraud.
Ken Tatum
Tullahoma