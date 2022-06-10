I am a Christian, not a Bible scholar. I believe the Bible is the inerrant Word of God. I believe Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior.
I was reading from the Old Testament Book of Ecclesiastes last week and found a verse which is relevant to our world today: “When the sentence for a crime is not quickly carried out, the hears of the people are filled with schemes to do wrong.” Ecclesiastes 8:11.
The writer, King Solomon, was the wealthiest and wisest man who ever lived. I think he was absolutely correct when he penned this verse. If “wrong” isn’t discovered right away, it’s easier to do “wrong” again and again.
In our current culture, “wrong” is no longer being punished. Lawlessness is the norm in larger cities. Police arrest and try to hold perpetrators accountable, but judges and other officials free them within hours. No trial, no punishment. They’re free to go out and do more “wrong” with no consequences.
We, as a nation, have turned our backs on what our founding fathers sought to protect: “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Donna Jackson
Tullahoma