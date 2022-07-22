As a native of Tullahoma whose children were raised and educated here, I am gravely concerned about the ugliness, pettiness and outright viciousness I am seeing in this year’s race to serve on the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and on the Coffee County Commission. I am aware this is happening at the national level, but thought, somewhat naively, that our little town would be different.

 As someone who was elected and served on the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education, I know what a strain on one’s time, talent and treasure it is to both campaign and serve in an elected position. Historically, the candidate who reached out to voters individually, and who had the best interest of the town and its citizens in mind, prevailed -- regardless of political affiliation. But in today’s climate, it’s political party first and everything else be damned. Nothing seems to be out of bounds when it comes to taking down your opponent, from stealing political signs to posting hurtful, vicious half-truths on social media and elsewhere.