As a native of Tullahoma whose children were raised and educated here, I am gravely concerned about the ugliness, pettiness and outright viciousness I am seeing in this year’s race to serve on the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and on the Coffee County Commission. I am aware this is happening at the national level, but thought, somewhat naively, that our little town would be different.
As someone who was elected and served on the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education, I know what a strain on one’s time, talent and treasure it is to both campaign and serve in an elected position. Historically, the candidate who reached out to voters individually, and who had the best interest of the town and its citizens in mind, prevailed -- regardless of political affiliation. But in today’s climate, it’s political party first and everything else be damned. Nothing seems to be out of bounds when it comes to taking down your opponent, from stealing political signs to posting hurtful, vicious half-truths on social media and elsewhere.
Please, voters of Tullahoma, pay no attention to the man behind the curtain. Candidates of all political persuasions and backgrounds have served successfully on local boards, and the aldermanic race is nonpartisan. Candidates who have the best interest of each and every citizen in mind, from richest to poorest and from oldest to youngest, should be voted into office. Personal agendas have no business in local elections.
Local candidates have no control over gas prices, but they do have control over where your tax dollars go. Local candidates can’t fix what’s wrong with Congress or lower inflation, but they can write and reward grants to local nonprofits for improving the lives of our town’s most vulnerable citizens. They can build and improve city parks. They can repair potholes, pay the police and fire departments, build new schools, set tax rates and work to recruit new businesses. And it doesn’t matter if their voting records indicate an “R” or “D” or “none of the above.” What matters is how hard they will work for the local community, not allegiance to a particular party or ideology.
I implore my fellow citizens to look at each candidate individually, outside of preconceived notions or hatred of a political party or ideology, to see what he or she has done for Tullahoma, or plans to do. Ask tough questions. Demand the truth. Depending upon the results of the August election, it could be a very good year for this town or an ugly, divisive one. Historically, local voters have preferred that their elected officials act like grownups and have voted accordingly. I hope this trend continues.