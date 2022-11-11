The “Think Tullahoma 2040” comprehensive plan is exactly that, comprehensive and complete. This plan contains an extensive inventory of our city’s assets, weakness and the future of Tullahoma. The ideas of future plans comes from the citizens of Tullahoma. All of us were notified and no one was turned away from numerous meetings. These meetings encouraged input from us, we showed up, and The Walker Group took our thoughts and concerns creating the 2040 Plan.
Follow-up meetings were scheduled for even more input and to fine tune the plan. Many angry voices were heard lambasting parts of the plan. The main objection was re-zoning of certain parcels – which is NOT in the plan - but with no valid objections and not one suggestion of a solution to these objections.
Tullahoma is fortunate to have two intelligent and strong women on staff: Ms. Jennifer Moody and Ms. Mary Samaniego. Yes, they are “not from here”, but few of us really are. They bring experience to the table without any “good ‘ol boy” attitude or agenda. They are serving Tullahoma by doing their job, unlike the childish and disruptive actions of some Board of Mayor and Aldermen members.
A mistake has been made by killing the “Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan”, please reconsider this decision.