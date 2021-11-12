In her op-ed, Senator Blackburn questioned whether the Biden Administration and Leftists in Washington care about the American people. Clearly, they don’t. They left hundreds (maybe thousands) of Americans in Afghanistan to be raped, tortured, and beheaded by the Taliban. When asked about people falling from planes trying to get out, President Biden said “C’mon man, that was five days ago,” reminiscent of Hillary Clinton’s “What does it matter, they’re dead” answer. When private groups loaded up planes with Americans and Afghans who actually helped us (as opposed to whoever was there at the airport, who Biden put on the planes to make it look like he was doing something), the Biden State Department wouldn’t let them land at any U.S. base in the region, trapping them behind Taliban lines. Perhaps they didn’t want the people Biden left behind to speak on the Sunday talk shows?
They are forcing employers to fire those who will not get vaccinated and deny them unemployment benefits. Whether you already had COVID and are immune, are young and healthy where the vaccine poses as big a risk as the virus, you have adverse reactions to vaccines, or you oppose vaccine by religion doesn’t really matter to them. Their policies create starvation, depression, and poverty for millions of Americans, “For your health.” Most Presidents want to create jobs, the Biden Administration wants to destroy them.
The real mystery is why about half of America still wants to give over money and control to these people for critical things like medical care, housing, education and food. That’s what you’re doing if you support socialism. Joe Biden already bragged about how he got a friend to the head of the line in an emergency room with a phone call. In a socialist corruptocracy, the friends of the powerful will always get what they need while the rest of us wait. Pull trumps hard work and virtue. The Soviets and Cambodians learned long ago that if you provide someone’s food, you don’t need to use bullets to maintain control. The American Left doesn’t care about the people and is already using starvation as a tool. If you still support socialism, do you have pull, do you like misery or are you just that stupid?
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma