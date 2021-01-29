This letter is in response to Mr. Tatum’s rebuttal of my letter to the editor regarding election fraud. Mr. Tatum provided nothing in his letter other than parroted talking points he repeated from the liberal news media. Obviously, he has not taken the time nor cared enough to seek out the truth regarding the fraudulent 2020 presidential election.
Clearly an intellectually lazy person, Mr. Tatum would have me do his homework for him and present it to him in a letter to the editorial on a silver platter. It doesn’t work that way, sir. I spent months watching eye witnesses who signed sworn affidavits under penalty of perjury testify at hearings and legislative committee meetings to the bullying, unlawful treatment they were subjected to, being pushed out of the ballot counting areas forcefully, yelled at, cursed at, denied an opportunity that they were allowed by law, to observe the ballot counting process. And this is only one example of the corrupt practices that took place during the election.
I watched videos of blatant voter fraud in Georgia showing election workers lying to observers telling them there was a busted water pipe, only to commence pulling suitcases of ballots from beneath skirted tables and begin running them through the voting machines, running the same ballot multiple times through the system in the dead of night. These people are so confident that their illegal activity will not be addressed that they perpetuated this fraud right in front of video cameras and to my knowledge have not yet been held accountable.
These are crimes that should be prosecuted. Dominion voting machines switched hundreds of thousands of votes from Trump to Biden, again in the middle of the night of the election. And yes, more than sufficient to change the outcome of the election. Data experts have proven this with their analysis and their testimonies, which I am sure Mr. Tatum has no clue about. The U.S. Constitution designates ONE day for an election to be held, not weeks and months. There is a reason for that. The reason is that an election that allows votes to be counted after the day of the election gives corrupt individuals too much information regarding how many votes they need to make up to overcome the votes received by the opposing party. That’s what we saw in the swing states.
And to Mr. Tatum and everyone else who is naïve enough to only get their facts from the media, the truth is that the election was STOLEN. And those who care enough to seek out the truth will find it. Lazy people who don’t want to put the work in will believe what is convenient for them to believe.
Linda Johnson
Tullahoma