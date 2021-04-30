Thankfully, after a difficult winter, COVID cases and hospitalizations have finally declined in Coffee County below targets in test positivity and cases per 100,000.
We are still above rates from a year ago, however, and all remember the difficult times from last August thru January. This virus has not gone away, and what we have seen in Michigan and overseas in India is still frightening. Let's not get complacent and let down our guard, but instead do everything we can to further decrease caseloads leading into the fall so that we will not see another surge. Of course this includes continuing appropriate indoor precautions, but there is one more very important act for us all to consider:
We are fortunate to have three extremely effective vaccines, which are now widely available to everyone over the age of 16. These are available at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, Coffee Co Health Dept., and many local pharmacies. These locations can be contacted individually or you can search online at www.vaccinefinder.org. It is crucial that all eligible persons, regardless of age and health, take advantage of this vital and free service not only to protect themselves, but more importantly to protect the population so that we can continue to move past this pandemic and towards leading normal lives again. Please do your part and encourage others to do the same.
Bill Sanders
Tullahoma