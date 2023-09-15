Ok friends, the BMA has made their decision. Let's move on and respect the decision. The BMA has selected Jason Quick as the new City Administrator for the city government of Tullahoma. We should all hope Mr. Quick will have a successful tenure as City Administrator.
As mayor or alderman, I have been a part of selecting and hiring a number of City Administrators starting with Ron Jacks in the early 80s. Other excellent City Administrators since that time have included Ron Darden, Jana Vosika, Chuck Downham, Jody Baltz and Jennifer Moody. Tullahoma is very fortunate to have had an excellent run of City Administrators the past 40 years.
In my view the City Administrator has one of the most difficult and challenging leadership positions in Tullahoma, public or private. He or she is responsible to seven (!) elected persons with their own set of priorities, leads a team of over 160 individuals through a very diverse group of experienced department heads (Police Chief, Fire Chief, Finance Director, Public Works Director and Parks and Rec Director), accountable to over 20,000 customers, fiscally and legally responsible for a $30,000,000 plus annual budget and a dotted line responsibility to eight independent agencies. All this while being available 24/7/365 for community emergencies. And, yes his decisions in full view of the public which makes the job that much more challenging.
At Mr. Quick's request, we met three times over the past three months for over five hours total. I have known Mr. Quick's brother, sister and late mom for many years but did not know Mr. Quick very well. Our paths crossed a couple of times during his tenure as THS principal and he was always very courteous and professional.
During our three meetings, I observed an individual who loved his hometown and is committed to our future. He consistently asked what he could do to help Tullahoma whether or not he was selected for the City Administrator position. I challenged him during these meetings. I asked difficult questions. I asked why in this world would he want to take on a tough job like this? All his answers reassured me.
I found Mr. Quick to be an experienced leader, strategic thinker, excellent communicator, problem solver, willing to learn, improve, motivate and delegate and carry out the vision of the BMA. I also sense Mr. Quick will be action oriented and get things done in an effective and efficient manner for the people of Tullahoma.
Do I wish Mr. Quick has municipal leadership experience? Yes. Will he have a very steep learning curve? Yes. Will he be tested every hour of every day for the first several months he is on the job? Yes.
In my view, the BMA had a difficult decision between Mr. Quick and interim City Administrator Mr. Pearson. By all accounts Mr. Pearson has done an excellent job the past six months and should be commended. Hopefully, he will be an excellent resource for Mr. Quick.
The BMA made their decision. I encourage any citizen with any preconceived negative notions about Mr. Quick to set those aside and I encourage all citizens to support and encourage Mr. Quick. In my view, if he is successful, Tullahoma will be successful.