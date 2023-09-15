Ok friends, the BMA has made their decision. Let's move on and respect the decision. The BMA has selected Jason Quick as the new City Administrator for the city government of Tullahoma. We should all hope Mr. Quick will have a successful tenure as City Administrator.

As mayor or alderman, I have been a part of selecting and hiring a number of City Administrators starting with Ron Jacks in the early 80s. Other excellent City Administrators since that time have included Ron Darden, Jana Vosika, Chuck Downham, Jody Baltz and Jennifer Moody. Tullahoma is very fortunate to have had an excellent run of City Administrators the past 40 years.

Tags

Recommended for you