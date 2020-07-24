My grandmother used to tell a story about two identical twin brothers, who attended school with her in Hickman Kentucky. They were like two peas in a pod, inseparable, yet in spite of their devotion, they would fight each other like cats and dogs. When they did fight, their battles were effed on by two older boys in the school who were bullies. It delighted these two bullies to no end to see these two brothers fight one another. Each bully would tell a falsehood to the other twin and pretty soon the “skin and snot would be flying.”
This went on for a year until the two twins grew up and came to their senses. They finally figured out who the real enemy was. The real problem was not between the twin brothers. The real problem were the bullies who pitted one twin brother against the other. To make a long story short, these twin brothers finally stood together against the bullies and put them in their place.
This story reminds me of America, and how some of us have allow ourselves to be divided by the extremes. Three months ago, we stood together as nation and looked in horror as the life of George Floyd was choked out of him. A month ago, we also saw civilians and police officers kneel together in prayer and protest against the racial profiling that have cost the lives of many innocent men, women and children.
As a nation we need to recognize the real enemy is not the liberal, conservative or independent. It is not the white, the black, the Asian, the Hispanic, nor the Native American. The real enemy is the extremists who belongs neither to the right or to the left. The extremists are in a class all their own. They take our compassionate response to a wrong, and then, turn it into a violent reaction which serves only themselves.
Both liberals, conservatives, and independents need to be aware of this. As men and women who stand for peaceful reform let us be discerning of who we listen to and where we get our information. In this election year there is a lot of mudslinging. Accusations are going to be made without substantial proof and our responsibility as American citizens is to separate “the wheat from the chaff.”
Regardless of your political persuasion or religious affiliation heed these words of wisdom found in Galatians Chapter 5 verse 22. When making our decisions we first need to take inventory of ourselves. Do we possess the spirit of “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control?” If we sincerely embrace these virtues then we can begin to heal the self-inflicted racial, political, and spiritual wounds, we have brought upon this nation. As Jesus said, and most religions will agree: “Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called children of God.” Respectfully submitted,
Paul Martin Mulroy
Tullahoma