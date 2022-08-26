I am distraught at the letter to the editor on 8/21/22 regarding the attack on Linda Johnson and Save Tullahoma folks that was "opinionated" by Marian Galbraith. What occurred at the Mayor and Board meeting had absolutely nothing to do with election results. So one would wonder who is actually bitter about losing the election.
Marian was not even an eye witness at the Mayor and Board meeting of which she falsely characterized what occurred and spewed personal attacks on upstanding citizens. The event that triggered the recess was that the MBA had just made a motion to add a contested issue to the already published Agenda that night, which was the vote on the 2040 Tullahoma Plan. Two weeks earlier when the vote on the Plan was on the MBA Meeting Agenda, over 120 citizens had shown up in objection to adopting this Plan. As a result, the MBA voted to postpone the vote until a Town Hall and study session were held and citizens' comments were heard. Then at this August 7 meeting, two weeks later, Mayor Knowis stated that they were going to vote on the Plan that night, and then get citizens input later, in direct contradiction to their previous motion.
Linda bravely stood up to challenge the proceedings based on the Rules of Order. Even before the recess was called, the cameras shut down the meeting so that viewers couldn't see what was happening. There was no acting out in anger by the citizens or bullying anyone (as Marian purported), except maybe the call by the Mayor for additional police which was unfounded and intimidating. The citizens were confused and waited until the meeting commenced again. It seemed all too contrived, especially when the Mayor, Board (except Jenna Amacher) and Jennifer Moody (City Administrator) went into a room together for about 10-15 minutes (violation of sunshine laws?). Citizens had an absolute right to challenge this - or are we already under the control of the State?