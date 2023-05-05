There have been two letters which I feel misrepresent the Christian faith. Both are from women who state they were raised in or attended Christian churches. In keeping with a quote I read from Edmund Burke, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,” I would humbly like to address their remarks.

One woman stated: “Our Bible said to love our neighbors as ourselves.” She goes on to mention we are to love those who are of “other certain persuasions, colors, or religious beliefs.” That’s true, the Bible does say to love one another. However, I believe the Bible also says “God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.” Genesis 1:27.

