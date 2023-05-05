There have been two letters which I feel misrepresent the Christian faith. Both are from women who state they were raised in or attended Christian churches. In keeping with a quote I read from Edmund Burke, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,” I would humbly like to address their remarks.
One woman stated: “Our Bible said to love our neighbors as ourselves.” She goes on to mention we are to love those who are of “other certain persuasions, colors, or religious beliefs.” That’s true, the Bible does say to love one another. However, I believe the Bible also says “God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.” Genesis 1:27.
Another woman stated: “I vowed that I would never attend this church again as a member.” This was regarding what she heard the pastor “speak authoritatively condemning anyone who did not believe Christ was their Savior to hell.” The Bible says hell is real place. A place prepared for Satan and all those who don’t believe in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.
The paragraph from her letter which troubled me the most was: “So instead I pray privately to my God. A loving God who I know accepts people of all faiths and no faiths. A God who gave us Christ, Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. A God that is cool with Judaism and Jainism. A God who wants us to treat each other as he/she treats us: love, grace, and respect.”
I won’t quote the thousands of Scriptures pointing to the God I pray to. He is a Triune God: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. His very nature is love. “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whosoever believe sin Him shall not perish but to have eternal life.” John 3:16.
He is also a God of judgement. Before each judgement He proclaims, God gives warning for us to repent and follow His laws, the Ten Commandments. Those who refuse to believe in Jesus, His one and only Son, as Lord and Savior will be assigned to hell, where there will be “weeping and gnashing of teeth.” Don’t miss this point: Jesus is Lord; He is coming back to Earth on day to take those who believe in Him to heaven. Will you believe in Him before it’s too late?