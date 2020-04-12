Where is the Party
I know it is going to be a challenge to my right-wing friends on what to do with the two trillion dollars socialist program money coming to us. This is not the first socialist program money that we have received in the last two and half years. Remember the twenty-eight billion dollars that was given to the farmers to help them because of the trade war with China. This will be a total of two trillion and twenty-eight billion dollars. This will make Trump the only president to have ever signed into law this much socialist program monies. I know Trump has always said at his red meat rallies that this country will never be involved in anything involving socialism. Oh well another lie.
I realize my right -wing friend will be wresting with their conscience about what to do with their checks they will be receiving. If your conscience tells you not to take this socialist program money, then don’t take it. Maybe you should just burn the check and send a message to Trump that you don’t want this money.
If you decide to burn your checks, I suggest you all have a check burning event. I think it will be a good idea that you contact your local authority and get a burn permit, because it may be a large fire. Please let the rest of us that don’t have a problem with our checks so we can come and watch your pride go up in smoke.
Remember tell us where and when the party is going to be.
Jimmy Bradford
Tullahoma
A message to the TVA
It’s bad enough that people have lost their jobs but when you close down BOAT ramps and access to NORMANDY Lake so a man cannot fish to FEED HIS FAMILY, that has gone way too far!! It’s not like you have a recreation area. 2 picnic tables and a parking lot at the ramp!! Normandy, in case you didn’t know, doesn’t have swimming areas except at the campgrounds. It has rattlesnakes!
This boat ramp needs opening on both ends. Good Lord, what do you want all these fishermen to go to Kroger in a closed in space and push a contaminated buggy and look at the fish and say, “I wonder how old this is, or did it come from CHINA?”
Give a man back his pride and let him feed his family!! THIS IS SO WRONG on so many levels. They are hundreds of feet apart. You ever see fishermen on top of each other? I haven’t. Not on Normandy. They are keeping their social distancing MORE THAN THE GROCERY STORE.
The decision to close the lake to fishermen is over the top. This is AMERICA, not communist China, and a man has a right to fish and feed his family. Close the picnic areas but don’t shut down the boat ramps!! A man’s still got to eat!!
What’s safer, Kroger or fishing in the middle of Normandy Lake? You have made a lot of local people who depend on this lake VERY ANGRY! Give a man back his pride and let him feed his family. You already laid him, what more do you want?
Katy O Ishee
Normandy