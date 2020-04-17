Social Distancing
During this past week the American people witness President Trump performing in front of the T V cameras about how he has handled the Coronavirus pandemic. What was supposed to be a daily or weekly briefing about the Coronavirus has become a platform for Trump to use as a campaign platform. Trump presented campaign slides, charts, and even video clips from Governors thanking him for helping their state. During this campaign speech he attacked his favorite target the news media. Calling them bad or terrible reporters, and when he was losing control of his own briefing, he told the reporters to be quiet or refused to answer their questions.
We have heard about Caesar playing the violin while Rome burned, and we know Trump played golf while the virus was spreading across the globe. We also know the White House was aware of the coronavirus as early as December of last year. But what you may not know is Dr. Deborah Brix and Dr. Anthony Fauci was giving Trump some good advice about how to handle the up and coming pandemic. The most important advices these Dr’s. notice that was being used in other countries was “Social Distancing”. The other advice they gave Trump was to have people stay at home, because the virus has to have human contact to spread.
It is very interesting how we the people are acting with regards to this advice. It seems the majority are coping with this action, but there are some people that are not happy. Happy or not staying at home and social distancing is working. Thank you Dr. Fauci and Dr. Brix for guiding this president in the right direction.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma
My take on the CBD
As it usually happens it is only in hindsight that we realize a well-intended effort was probably wasted and perhaps only can be resurrected by directing it at another audience. This then is in response and support of Shelley Smith’s Our Town column of April 12.
On August 26 of last year, I reacted to the Community Mobility Plan meeting and made recommendations for overlay use in Tullahoma’s Comprehensive Planning documents. The website to which I was referring is https://www.cityofpensacola.com/CRAOverlay.
“Daniel:
Both 1527 and 1528 are proposals I would support. Coincidental or not, in October of last year following the Community Mobility Meeting, I forwarded comments to Drew Gaskins (Gresham Smith Associates.) and the Mayor and Aldermen, and one proposal was to adopt, in terms of improving aspects of the Comprehensive Plan, the Overlay approach that we used in Pensacola. I provided a website location for accessing the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Overlays as approved by the Pensacola Planning Board, of which I was a sitting member. Attached is a copy of the comments with that web address and you can scan it quickly for additional detail. The whole purpose is to provide a functional and enforceable foundation for continuous city development. I didn’t have time to actually look at the four districts on the maps - residential, commercial, industrial, and mixed-use - to gauge the long-term and near-term impacts, if any, but just the effect of implementing enforceable overlay guidelines has to be a step in the right direction…”
My point would be, and I address this to Shelley Smith, that inclusion of the old CBD in an overlay would add considerable credibility to any attempt for SHPO or other agency funding by a proactive and energized local government. Such an overlay would have borders extending from a southeast corner at E. Carroll and S. Jackson, east to Anderson, north to E. Grundy, and west to N. Jackson (at minimum). This should take in the Central Business District of the mid 1800s, the rail station, most of the older churches, and government buildings.
Victor Jordan
Tullahoma
Thank a volunteer
It is an April like no other. At Compassus Hospice, we are unified as never before in our commitment to keeping the hospice promise, even at this unprecedented time. But we greatly miss some essential members of our team – our volunteers.
It’s usually a busy month for me and volunteer coordinators across this country as we recognize and celebrate devoted volunteers. Compassus typically visits local mayors for proclamation signings designating National Volunteer Week (April 19-25) and gathers with our hospice volunteers for a special celebration of gratefulness, fellowship and food, of course!
Social distancing has changed all that. Last month, our volunteers discontinued their meaningful, supportive visits to our patients in nursing and residential facilities. They cannot currently provide much-needed relief for family caregivers in the home and our office volunteers are staying home for their safety. We greatly miss their comings and goings and know our patients feel their absence even more.
We are so very grateful for our Compassus volunteers and their heart for hospice! So despite this April being like no other, I want to publicly recognize and thank them and all those who volunteer to help others. We all know people who generously share their time and talents: who deliver meals, lend a helpful hand at food pantries, give directions to visitors at the local hospital, work with children, volunteer at animal shelters, prepare taxes at senior centers or visit & lead activities at retirement centers.
Please take time this week and thank all volunteers for what they do! Our volunteers mean the world to us!
Julia Logan-Mayes
Volunteer Coordinator
Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care
Tullahoma